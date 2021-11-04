Prominent leaders of Muslim, Christian, Sikh join Diwali festivities

Prominent leaders of Muslim, Christian, Sikh along with notables members of the civil society joined the Hindu community's Diwali festivities in the Swami Narayan Temple at M.A.Jinnah Road here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent leaders of Muslim, Christian, Sikh along with notables members of the civil society joined the Hindu community's Diwali festivities in the Swami Narayan Temple at M.A.Jinnah Road here Thursday.

The Diwali celebration program began with the national anthem of Pakistan, at the Swami Narayan Temple.

Head of Hindu Panchayat Anand Ram expressed gratitude to the notables and members of the civil society for their participation in the Diwali celebrations and said that all of our brothers have won our hearts by taking part in the program.

Earlier, on arrival in the program, the guests were accorded a very warm welcome and they were showered with the rose petals.

Bishop of Pakistan Sadiq Daniel, General Secretary, Pakistan Sikh Council Sardar Amar Singh, prominent scholar Allama Abdul Khaliq and other notables were in attendance to share joy on the occasion of Diwali with Hindu Community and congratulated them on the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers called for joint efforts to further promote harmony, peace and brotherhood.

At the end of the ceremony, Pandit Maharaj offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of the Pakistan and maintenance of ever-lasting tranquility and harmony among all segments of the society.

The volunteers of the non-governmental organization also distributed Diwali gifts among the children and sweets among the participants.

Meanwhile Sindh ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo and provincial advisor Fayyaz Ali Butt in a joint felicitation message congratulated the Hindu community on Diwali.

Provincial ministers for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics and Parliamentary Affairs and food, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial minister for Industry and Trade and Mutual Aid Department Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt congratulated the Hindu community in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, on Diwali.

They said that the Hindu community has an important role in the development of Pakistan.