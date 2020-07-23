Prominent Orthopedic Surgeon Remembered

Tributes were paid to prominent orthopedic surgeon of the city and former Head of the Department at Civil Hospital, Professor Younus Soomro at a memorial meeting organized by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tributes were paid to prominent orthopedic surgeon of the city and former Head of the Department at Civil Hospital, Professor Younus Soomro at a memorial meeting organized by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Thursday.

Professor Soomroo, who passed away recently served both at the Dow Medical College and the Civil Hospital for 23 years.

Paying tributes to late surgeon the Director of SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi described him as a "dedicated and a compassionate medical professional whose doors were always opened for poor patients". He also recalled that Prof Soomro also made immense contribution in his specialized field first by upgrading his own department and also by training young doctors who later obtained post graduate degrees with distinctions and established themselves as leading orthopedic surgeons.

He said another land mark contribution of Prof Soomro was introduction of Russian technology of "Ilizarov" which is used for correction of deformities and limb length discrepancy.

The memorial meeting was also addressed by Pro. Ali Mohammad Ansari, Professor M.A.Almani, Dr Amjad Siraj, Dr Saeed Qureshi, Dr Rufina Soomro, Uzair Soomro , Mushtaq Soomro and others who all had worked with late surgeon and recounted his academic professional excellence.

A highly decorated medical professional Professor Soomro also served as Minister of Housing in a care taker setup in 2013.

Fateha was offered for the departed soul at the end of memorial meeting