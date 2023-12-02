Open Menu

Prominent Palestinian Scholar Condemns Israeli Brutality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Prominent Palestinian scholar condemns Israeli brutality

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Prominent Palestinian religious scholar Sheikh Abu Obaidah bin Muhammad Rizwan Abu Bakar has condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking at a news conference here Saturday, Abu Bakar said that he had witnessed firsthand the destruction and devastation caused by Israeli aggression. "I have seen the suffering of the Palestinian people, the screams of innocent children and the wails of women. These cries are disturbing the conscience of the Muslim rulers. More than 20,000 Palestinians have been martyred, and hospitals are overflowing with the wounded", he said.

Abu Bakar criticized the Muslim world's silence in the face of Israeli aggression.

"One and a half billion Muslims from 58 Muslim countries are watching the scenes of innocent Muslims being killed in Palestine every day," he said and added, "Muslim countries have the resources and the manpower to stop this injustice, but they are silent."

The Palestinian scholar also praised the people of Mirpurkhas for their support of Palestine. "I have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the people of Mirpurkhas have shown me. I know that the Pakistani people stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom."

Abu Bakar is currently visiting Pakistan to participate in an international conference in Islamabad. He is also visiting various cities in Sindh province.

