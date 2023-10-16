Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

Prominent arts and academia figures here on Monday met with Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah at the Culture Division to discuss cultural preservation and peace, exploring academic partnerships to empower youth creatively, concluding with a friendly gathering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Prominent arts and academia figures here on Monday met with Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah at the Culture Division to discuss cultural preservation and peace, exploring academic partnerships to empower youth creatively, concluding with a friendly gathering.

Conversations also revolved around plans to establish academic connections with periphery universities to empower youth creatively, said a press release issued here.

The meeting included attendees such as film director Sajjad Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Kundi, who previously served as the VC of both Gomal University and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Former ED HEC, Islamabad, and Sarfaraz Ali Korejo, who holds the position of Executive Director of Students Advancement Fund Endowment (SAFE) at Shah Abdul Latif University, and is the Founder of the Pak-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) Sukkur Chapter, among others who met with the minister.

In the meeting, they conveyed their best wishes to the minister.

During meeting, they talked about common areas of interest and matters concerning the promotion and preservation of the country's artistic and cultural heritage.

Furthermore, they had a detailed discussion about establishing academic and institutional connections with universities in Pakistan's periphery, including Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The aim is to empower and involve our dynamic youth in creative endeavors.

The minister emphasized that promoting the national heritage and culture among the people is key to preventing societal issues such as hatred and intolerance, leading to peace and stability.

In addition, Korejo, representing the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, presented a traditional gift of handcrafted organic Khais/Lungi from Khairpur to the minister.