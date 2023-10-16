Open Menu

Prominent Persons Call On Jamal Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

Prominent arts and academia figures here on Monday met with Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah at the Culture Division to discuss cultural preservation and peace, exploring academic partnerships to empower youth creatively, concluding with a friendly gathering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Prominent arts and academia figures here on Monday met with Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah at the Culture Division to discuss cultural preservation and peace, exploring academic partnerships to empower youth creatively, concluding with a friendly gathering.

Conversations also revolved around plans to establish academic connections with periphery universities to empower youth creatively, said a press release issued here.

The meeting included attendees such as film director Sajjad Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Kundi, who previously served as the VC of both Gomal University and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Former ED HEC, Islamabad, and Sarfaraz Ali Korejo, who holds the position of Executive Director of Students Advancement Fund Endowment (SAFE) at Shah Abdul Latif University, and is the Founder of the Pak-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) Sukkur Chapter, among others who met with the minister.

In the meeting, they conveyed their best wishes to the minister.

During meeting, they talked about common areas of interest and matters concerning the promotion and preservation of the country's artistic and cultural heritage.

Furthermore, they had a detailed discussion about establishing academic and institutional connections with universities in Pakistan's periphery, including Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The aim is to empower and involve our dynamic youth in creative endeavors.

The minister emphasized that promoting the national heritage and culture among the people is key to preventing societal issues such as hatred and intolerance, leading to peace and stability.

In addition, Korejo, representing the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, presented a traditional gift of handcrafted organic Khais/Lungi from Khairpur to the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Sukkur Khairpur Gomal Jamal Shah Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC From Best

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment ..

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment case

4 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at K ..

Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at KU

4 minutes ago
 CS inspects construction work of emergency block i ..

CS inspects construction work of emergency block in Mayo Hospital

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

4 minutes ago
 PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

4 minutes ago
 VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahm ..

VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar

7 minutes ago
Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Ca ..

Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr ..

7 minutes ago
 FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and ..

FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sec ..

Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sector with Innovative Initiative ..

10 minutes ago
 KP Inter-Division Open Archery Championship begins

KP Inter-Division Open Archery Championship begins

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under ..

Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under doorstep initiative at Fatima ..

15 minutes ago
 British HC calls on Sindh Governor

British HC calls on Sindh Governor

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan