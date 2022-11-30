UrduPoint.com

Prominent Politician Aleem Khan Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Prominent politician Aleem Khan calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Prominent politician Abdul Aleem Khan called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Overall the political situation, uplift of social sector, inter-provincial harmony, close cooperation between provinces, and other matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that for ensuing provincial harmony there was a need for the exchange of delegations in various fields.

He also said that all stakeholders were on the same page for the development of Karachi, being the financial hub of the country.

Aleem Khan, while appreciating the vision of Governor Sindh, said that his efforts of uniting people were very commendable.

