Prominent restaurant sealed on Mall Road

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a well-known restaurant on Mall Road for violating health and safety standards here on Wednesday.

Under the directives of Director General PFA Asim Javed, food safety teams conducted an operation, confiscating expired food items, including sealed bread, which were immediately discarded.

DG PFA Asim Javed stated that the restaurant's kitchen was found infested with cockroaches, flies, and mosquitoes, and the overall cleanliness was severely lacking.

Additionally, non-food-grade detergent was being used to wash utensils, violating food safety regulations.

The inspection further revealed the absence of medical and training certificates for food handlers. The restaurant's freezer was in poor condition.

“Consumption of expired food items can lead to severe diseases,” warned DG PFA, reiterating that the crackdown on violators would continue without any discrimination. He emphasized that adherence to food safety laws is mandatory for all food businesses operating in Punjab.