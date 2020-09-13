UrduPoint.com
Prominent Scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi Passes Away

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Famous religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi on Sunday passed away at the age of 72 due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here.

Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased would be held at after Namaz-e-Maghrib, at Shuhada-e-Karbala Imambargah Ancholi Society here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza and others expressed deep sorrow over death of Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

