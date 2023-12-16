Open Menu

Prominent Scholar, Intellectual Nabi Bakhsh Baloch Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Prominent scholar, intellectual Nabi Bakhsh Baloch remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Prominent scholar, intellectual and literary figure Dr Nabi Bux Baloch was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Born on December 16, 1917 in village Jaffar Khan Leghari of district Sanghar, he got early education from High school Noshehro Feroz and graduated from Junagarh College. He got his masters degree in Arabic, from Aligarh University.

He received his doctorate degree from Colombia University in 1946. Baloch wrote several important books on Sindh's history. His most famous compilation is Shah Abdul Latif jo Risalo which comprises of ten volumes and has a massive fan following all over the world.

His other important contribution was the compilation of the Sindhi dictionary.

He served as a first dean of Sindh University and later became the vice chancellor of the university. Baloch was proficient in Sindhi, Persian, Arabic and urdu languages.

For his literary works, Baloch was given several awards including Pride of Performance by the Pakistan government.

Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch died on April 6, 2011 at Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Education Died Aligarh Hyderabad Colombia Sanghar April December All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

45 minutes ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

2 hours ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

14 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

14 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

14 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

14 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan