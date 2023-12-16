Prominent scholar, intellectual Nabi Bakhsh Baloch remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Prominent scholar, intellectual and literary figure Dr Nabi Bux Baloch was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Born on December 16, 1917 in village Jaffar Khan Leghari of district Sanghar, he got early education from High school Noshehro Feroz and graduated from Junagarh College. He got his masters degree in Arabic, from Aligarh University.

He received his doctorate degree from Colombia University in 1946. Baloch wrote several important books on Sindh's history. His most famous compilation is Shah Abdul Latif jo Risalo which comprises of ten volumes and has a massive fan following all over the world.

His other important contribution was the compilation of the Sindhi dictionary.

He served as a first dean of Sindh University and later became the vice chancellor of the university. Baloch was proficient in Sindhi, Persian, Arabic and urdu languages.

For his literary works, Baloch was given several awards including Pride of Performance by the Pakistan government.

Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch died on April 6, 2011 at Hyderabad.