UrduPoint.com

Prominent Scholar Mufti Iqbal Naqshbandi Calls On DG KDA

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Prominent scholar Mufti Iqbal Naqshbandi called on Director General of Development Karachi Asif Ali Memon here at Civic Center on Thursday.

During the meeting, the issues related to mutual interests were discussed in detail, said a statement.

On the occasion, Mufti Iqbal Naqshbandi offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and for development of the KDA.

