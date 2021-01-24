UrduPoint.com
Prominent Singer Ustad Juman Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Prominent singer Ustad Juman remembered

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A renowned Sindhi and urdu Singer Ustad Muhammad Juman remembered on his death anniversary on January 24. He was born in the village of Sorra, Balochistan. He was fond of music and went to Radio Pakistan in Karachi to start a career as a fiddler. He started a program on Radio Pakistan in Hyderabad and Khairpur.

He received his music education from Ustad Nazir Hussain and Bary Waheed li Khan, experienced in Bhittai's Sur. Ustad Juman became very famous when he sang "Munhjo Mulk Maleer" for the film Umar Marvi.

He became well-known everywhere after performing the Saraiki Kafi "Yaar Dadhi Ishq Atish Lai Hai". He also sang Mir Sikandar Khan Khoso's kafis "Ishq munjhon izhar thee ayo" and "Kech Punhal day hal kahay hal" at Radio Pakistan. Juman's son, Shafi Muhammad, also followed his style of kafi singing.

Juman was awarded a Bedil Award, Gold Award, Saga Award, and Latif Award, and, in 1980, the Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkerdigi by the Pakistani government. Juman died on January 24, 1990.

More Stories From Pakistan

