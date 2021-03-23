UrduPoint.com
Prominent Sports Personalities Given Pakistan Day Sports Awards

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Prominent sports personalities given Pakistan Day Sports Awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day Sports Awards were presented to prominent sports personalities in a ceremony organized in collaboration with Sindh Sports board (SSB), at the Commissioner Office here.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Jawad Muzaffar distributed the awards among the personalities who rendered out-standing services for promotion of sports, Sports Coordinator to the Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan told APP.

Syed Jawad Muzaffar distributed Pakistan Day Sports Awards among the eminent sports personalities and said all out efforts will be made to remove encroachments from the playgrounds and promote sports activities in the metropolis.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Javed Iqbal, Mohammad Taqi, Kaleem Awan, Kashif Frooqi, Saleem Khamisani, Sher Khan, Zahid Malik Zaeema Khatun, Asad Ibad Ali, Azmatullah Khan, Haider Hussain, Asif Azeem, Asghar Baloch, Mutahir Hussain Malik, Mohammad Akhlaq, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Tehmina Asif, Nowshad Ahmad Khan and Sarwar Hussain were among the awards recipients.

More Stories From Pakistan

