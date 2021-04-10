Promise of setting up university in each district to be fulfilled: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the promise of setting up a university in every district will be fulfilled, as the process for establishing 12 universities in Punjab has been completed.

He said this during a meeting with Principal Kinnaird College for Women Dr Rukhsana David, who called on him at the CM Office on Saturday and discussed matters related to promotion of education. Various recommendations and suggestions for improving the quality of education came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM said that Kinnaird College was a component of the educational history of the province. The Punjab government was making all-out efforts for promotion of education in the province as upgradation of the educational institutions was among its top priorities.

He said that schools and colleges were being upgraded throughout the province. The process was under way to upgrade 27,000 schools in the province, he added. He paid tribute to teachers of Kinnaird College for imparting quality education to students.