Promises made with Janikhel tribe to be fulfilled: Minister Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir on Thursday said that promises were being fulfilled with Jani Khel tribe and talks were underway to implement development projects in area.

He said an era of prosperity was started for Jani Khel tribe, which would be brought to a success through mutual understanding adding those who spread unrest will get nothing but shame.

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir and Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said while addressing a representative delegation comprising a large number of elders of Jani Khel Wazir Sub-Division at the Commissioner's Office today.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Imran Shahid, Secretary to Commissioner Zia-ur-Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Wazir Sub Division were present on the occasion.

Jani Khel delegation was comprised of former MPA Adnan Khan, Malik Moiz Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Malik Dr Noor Mohammad, Malik Badshah Zaman, Maulvi Adam Khan, Malik Dr Subhan Wali, Maulvi Niaz Ali, Malik Rasool Zaman, Malik Saghir Khan, Malik Tawil Khan, Malik Kamali Khan, Malik Balqiaz Khan and Malik Mashal Khan.

Minister said there was a need for sensible leaders to play their part in peace, development and pave the way for speedy uplift in the area.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Yousafzai explained the progress on each line of the agreement. The Jani Khel delegation endorsed Commissioner Bannu and thanked him.

Commissioner Bannu Division said that in a very short span of time, the district administration has been holding open katcheries in the area including Jani Khel, providing facilities and expanding business there after regular inauguration of Jani Khel based development projects.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi has issued orders for the recruitment of locals in the area, relaxation of police recruitment conditions there, reactivation of development projects in the district and immediate implementation of further development projects.

"These are evidences of the seriousness of the provincial government and administration," the commissioner added.

The delegation of Jani Khel assured to continue talks and full cooperation with the administration.