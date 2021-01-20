Promises made with people during last electioneering fullfilled:AJK PM.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that government has fulfilled its commitment made with the people during election campaign and solid steps were taken to boost economic activities in Azad Kashmir.

Addressing worker convention of Muslim league (N) of Jhelum valley here on Wednesday he said government has launched mega developmental projects for the socio economic wellbeing of the people and has also restored the dignity and image of the state through constitutional amendments.

He said during the four years of his government projects worth billions of rupees had been completed while the work on the rest of the projects was in progress which will be completed by the end of current financial year.

Referring to the projects completed in Jhelum Valley, he said 32 kilometer road is being built , 65 kilometer roads were reconditioned while Chakar to Sudhen gali road is also being constructed at a cost of Rs.330 million to provide better communication facilities to the people.

The AJK PM said schools were also being built and upgraded costing over Rs.

400 million while Rs.330 million were being spent for the construction of Chakar Hospital.

The Prime Minister also enumerated the other public welfare projects initiated by the government in Jhelum Valley to extend basic amenities of life to the people of the area.

He said the government has also projected millions of rupees funds under the community infrastructure programme to drop the basic amenities of life at the door steps of the common man.

The Prime Minister said that the government has fulfilled its promises made with the people during the election campaign and assured that all commitments would be fulfilled by June this year.

Referring to the latest situation occurring in Indian occupied Kashmir, he said that the people of the occupied Kashmir have been offering unique sacrifices for the implementation of the United Nations resolutions of Kashmir despite worst Indian repressions.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir were the trustee of the sacrifices and they would continue to support the Kashmiri people's struggle for right to self determination.