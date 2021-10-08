Promises made with public being fulfilled: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the promises made with the public are being fulfilled and the development projects are being executed in consultation with the elected representatives of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the promises made with the public are being fulfilled and the development projects are being executed in consultation with the elected representatives of people.

He said this during a meeting with the MPAs in his office, here on Friday.

Usman Buzdar said the defeated elements were hatching conspiracies from the day one, but with the grace of Allah Almighty all their nefarious designs had failed. The politics of allegations had come to an end, the CM added.

"We have never been vindictive in Punjab nor are inclined to do so," he said, adding that the Punjab province was on the road to real progress.

"Our minority empowerment package has set an example for others to follow," the CM said and added that funds had been allocated for worship places for minorities and every facility would be provided to their religious places.

The MPAs who called on the CM included Ghazeen Abbasi, Awais Dreshak, Mahindar Pal Singh, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sania Kamran and ticket holder Abdullah Tahir.