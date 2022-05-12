Promote Interfaith-Harmony for eradication of extremism: Speakers

Academics, human rights activists, government officials and civil society members at a seminar here on Thursday called for the need of further promotion of interfaith harmony for the eradication of extremism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Academics, human rights activists, government officials and civil society members at a seminar here on Thursday called for the need of further promotion of interfaith harmony for the eradication of extremism.

The seminar on "Interfaith Harmony in Sindh" was organized by The Knowledge Forum (TKF) in consultation with the Sindh Madressatul islam University at the university premises, said a statement.

MPA, Ms. Mangla Sharma; Secretary of Human Rights Sindh, Ms. Noreen Bashir; Bishop of Karachi and Balochistan Frederick John; Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Chanar, Dean at Faculty of Social Sciences at SMIU; Dr. Subhash Guriro from Social Development Faculty of SMIU; Prof. Dr. Shahzad Channa from Regional Dawah Centre of International Islamic University, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Jahan Ara Lutif from Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, University of Karachi; Ms. Naghma Shaikh and Shujauddin Qureshi from TKF were the main speakers.

MPA Ms. Mangla Sharma said that Sindh was a province, where people were living in peace for centuries. "I used to study Islamiat in my school and my children have also read it," she said, adding that some anti-social elements were spreading violence in the society.

Secretary Human Rights Sindh Ms. Noreen Bashir asked the students to work for spreading tolerance and peace in the society.

She said social media had provided opportunities to work for peace in society.

Dr. Jahan Ara Lutfi said Islam was a religion of peace. "We have to move forward towards one-point agenda of spreading the message of Interfaith harmony for lasting peace in Pakistan.

Furthermore, she maintained that the Holy Quran addressed the entire humanity and was not limited for Muslims / Prof. Dr. Shahzad Channa from Karachi's Regional Centre of Dawah academy, International Islamic University, Islamabad said intolerance was a poison, which affected the entire society.

He asked the students to learn from each other and respect all the faiths as this would increase peace and harmony in the society," he remarked.

Bishop Fredrick John recalled the Christian history and its evolution in the Europe and said diversity was not a curse but it was a beauty.

He said in the start there was no religion but only the humanity, which means humanity is more ancient than the religion.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Chanar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at SMIU said every religion was teaching tolerance.