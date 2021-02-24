Promoted cops decorated with badges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An investiture ceremony was held at Police Lines here on Wednesday, in which badges were pinned on the shoulders of promoted 228 police officials including 7 inspectors, 22 sub inspectors, 100 assistant sub inspectors and 99 head constables.

City Police Officer, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry decorated cops with badges.

He said that promotions were made purely on merit basis, adding that all police officials should perform their duties dedicatedly and diligently.

He said the first and foremost duty of police was to provide protection to the lives and properties of masses and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas, SP Iqbal Town Hafiz Kamran, SP Madina Town Rizwan Tariq, ASP Kotwali Munazza Karamat, DSP Headquarters Ishtiaq Rasool,DSP Batala Colony Mansoor Bilal Cheema, DSP People's Colony Tauseef Khan, PRO to CPO Muneeb Ahsanand others were also present on the occasion.