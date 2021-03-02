Promoted police officers pinned badges at rank wearing ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The officers of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recently promoted from Deputy Inspector General of Police Grade 20 to Additional Inspector General of Police Grade 21 were pinned badges at rank wearing ceremony here on Tuesday.

Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and retired Inspector General of Police and National Coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani pinned the badges to Additional Inspector General of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi on their promotion in Grade 21, in the rank wearing ceremony held in Central Police Office of National Highways and Motorway Police here.

Managing Director Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG, NHMP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood, Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, AIG (Log), AIG (Operations), AIG (HRM), AIG (Finance), Retired SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers of NHMP were also present in the occasion.

The officers congratulated Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi on their promotion in BS-21. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam acknowledged the valuable contribution of Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism. (R) IG/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani said that officers of Motorway Police are known for their distinctive traits of honesty. Expressing their reverence for the organization Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi said that it was a privilege working in such an esteemed organization and they tried their best to contribute significantly.