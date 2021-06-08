UrduPoint.com
Promoted SPs To Be Trained About Police IT Projects: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that all officers coming to Punjab from other provinces should be imparted short-term course under the supervision of IT wing about the use of all IT projects of Punjab Police, especially public service delivery projects.

The training would help them using the projects in making the public service delivery process more effective, he added.

He said that the Punjab Police had started several useful projects of service delivery for convenience of the citizens and due to its effective use, the transformation of Punjab Police from crime fighting to service delivery force was in progress.

He said the "post promotion supervisory course" would be of special importance for the officers promoted to the rank of SPs before posting in which they would be briefed on the working of all units and wings of Punjab police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on training of officers at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, a "post promotion supervisory course" was approved for police officers promoted to SP rank.

Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh briefed that during the "post promotion supervisory course", the officers promoted from DSP to SP rank should be trained on working and use of IT projects of all units of police.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG PHP Muhammad Akram Naeem Bharuka, DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, DIG Training Suleiman Sultan Rana, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and other officers were also present.

