Promoted SSPs pinned badges

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that the role of supervisory officers was key in improving performance of police force so all officers should take best performance from their subordinates

He said that all officers should make community and modern policing their motto and use all available resources to control crime as well as provide services and justice to the citizens.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that departmental promotion and increase in rank actually led to increase in responsibilities of police officer so they should perform the duties associated with the new post with more diligence, dedication and commitment.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Central Police Office for officers promoted to the ranks of SSP.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik pinned new ranks to promoted officers.

Among the promoted officers were Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Atif Nazir, Muhammad Adil Memon, Akhtar Farooq and Faisal Shehzad.

The IG Punjab congratulated all the officers on getting SSP rank promotion.

