Promoted traffic wardens pinned badges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the traffic police officials are the ambassador of the police department on roads, and they should perform their duties with good morals, diligently and sincerity.

He said that he shared a cordial relationship of love and trust with the traffic wardens and further measures will continue for best welfare of all the police force. The IG Punjab directed that the reward of welfare and promotion measures should be transferred to the citizens in the form of more better performance and service delivery.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the work of upgrading the traffic police offices across the province including Lahore is being completed rapidly and the traffic police offices are being upgraded according to modern standards.

He expressed these views while addressing the badge pinning ceremony of 45 senior traffic wardens who were promoted at the Central Police Office. The promoted senior traffic wardens and their families specially participated in the ceremony. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and other police officers pinned the badges to the senior traffic wardens on their departmental promotions and congratulated them.

Officers Instructed them to perform duties with more hard work.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar and other officers also spoke in the ceremony.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar said in her address that plans are under consideration to redesign the areas of traffic sectors, adding that resizing sectors will improve traffic management and senior wardens will get new responsibilities.

Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties with good manners and spirit of public service. He said that the citizens should be provided the results of community policing, ensuring effective traffic flow by proper implementing the laws.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarrar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Traffic Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.