Promoting agri, livestock sector to help alleviate poverty: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that utilizing modern technology in agriculture sector and promoting livestock and breeding fields could help alleviate poverty in the country.

We will have to increase productivity in every field to achieve the economic targets for Pakistan, he said while talking to

a private television channel.

Discontinuity in the policies and political instability had been the hurdles for development in the country, he said.

There must be consistencies in policies and political stability to achieve high growth rate in every sector, he said.

In reply to a question, he said, we are sending more than eight dozen people from agri institutions to China to learn modern technology so that the technology could be utilized in Pakistan’s agriculture sector for more productivity.

To another question, he said, the focus must be given for delivery to masses. He said the focus has also been given to

enhance skill training for youth and teachers.