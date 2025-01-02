- Home
Promoting Agri, Livestock Sector To Help Alleviate Poverty: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that utilizing modern technology in agriculture sector and promoting livestock and breeding fields could help alleviate poverty in the country
We will have to increase productivity in every field to achieve the economic targets for Pakistan, he said while talking to
a private television channel.
Discontinuity in the policies and political instability had been the hurdles for development in the country, he said.
There must be consistencies in policies and political stability to achieve high growth rate in every sector, he said.
In reply to a question, he said, we are sending more than eight dozen people from agri institutions to China to learn modern technology so that the technology could be utilized in Pakistan’s agriculture sector for more productivity.
To another question, he said, the focus must be given for delivery to masses. He said the focus has also been given to
enhance skill training for youth and teachers.
