Promoting Agriculture Development, Food Security Through Intellectual Property Rights: A Pathway To Economic Prosperity
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in partnership with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), successfully organized a 2-day seminar on "Promoting Agriculture Development and food Security through Intellectual Property Rights".
The inaugural season of the seminar was co-chaired by the vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Jahan Bakhat and the Chairperson IPO-Pakistan Ambassador(R) Farukh Amil.
The Seminar was jointly organized by IPO-Pakistan and the ORIC team of the university led by Professor Dr Muhammad Arif WIPO/UN and Pakistan's UN mission in Geneva joined online the event.
The Secretary of Agriculture, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of intellectual property rights in Pakistan's economic development, particularly in the agriculture sector. "We are working to register agriculture GIs of KP and enhance farm productivity through modernization," he stated.
Senator Nouman Wazir highlighted the crucial role of academic and research institutions in improving the state of the agriculture sector. "We must prioritize IP protection to drive innovation and economic growth," he added.
Ayub Zakori, President of the Industrialists' Association of Peshawar, emphasized that IP assets are tangible assets and that protecting and promoting Pakistan's IP rights is essential for economic development.
The IP technical team from IPO-Pakistan, including Mujtaba Kamal, Umme Salma, and Saifullah, delivered presentations on various aspects of IP rights.
They highlighted the importance of IP in promoting Pakistan's agricultural products and innovations, protecting geographical indications, and preserving genetic resources and traditional knowledge.
