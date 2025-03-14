Promoting balanced Iftar meals: A crucial step in addressing malnutrition

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Amid chirping birds in canopy trees signaling the start of a spring at village Dheri Mian Ishaq on River Kabul here, the sunrays casts its warm glow on mud house of Zakir (50), a determined fruit seller whose life changed dramatically after joining the painstaking business following the untimely death of his father due to pancreas cancer.

Taking control of his father’s business in 2015 despite difficult financial position, Zakir concentrated on the sale of organic produce from the bustling Chamakan market at Peshawar from where he brings fresh fruits and vegetables daily to his hometown town in Nowshera district to cater people demands during Iftar parties.

Defeating poverty with share will power, Zakir who bought a rickshaw for transportation of fruits and vegetables during Ramazan was now all smiles after seeing people’s overwhelming response to organic fresh fruits and vegetables useful in combating malnutrition especially in children and lactating mothers.

Daily, Khan sells a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, including guava, apples, orange, peaches, ladyfinger, and ridged gourd in his shop to cater the rising consumers’ demand for quality nutritious food and balanced diet for iftar parties.

"As spring sits in KP, the demand for organic produce surges," he said, adding some times he visited twice to Chamkani for more fresh fruits and vegetables ahead of Iftar. However, he also highlighted the financial risks that come with selling of perishable goods during rainy and hot summer.

Dr Riaz Khan, a children’s specialist at the Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera, emphasized the critical role of a balanced diet in combating malnutrition, particularly among children, lactating mothers and elderly citizens.

“Healthy dietary practices must start early in children lives and breastfeeding is essential for proper growth and cognitive development of newborn,” he reiterated.

According to Dr Riaz, dietary guidelines suggested that total fat intake should not exceed 30% of daily calories, with saturated fats kept below 10%, warning that excessive salt intake can lead to hypertension and increase risk of the heart diseases.

Declaring malnutrition as silent killer, Dr Riaz said that it poses a significant threat to children’s over health and cognitive development besides affect their physical growth. He said Pakistan has ranked second in the region for stunting, with 40% of children are being affected by this condition annually due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty and lack of excess to quality medical treatment.

“Alarmingly, many children especially in less developed districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts, Tank, Batagram, Kohistan and Chitral do not meet essential micronutrient needs due to high rate of poverty there.

He said studies indicated that upto 70% of children fall short on calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A, with a staggering about 50% suffering from vitamin C deficiency.Dr. Riaz highlighted the pervasive issue of iron deficiency, which affects nearly half of children under five years of age, leading to developmental delays and increased chances of pneumonia and other fatal ailment due to their week immunity.

“As per National Health Survey of Pakistan report, one in three children are malnourished, with nearly 40 percent facing stunting and low weight at birth and five years of age,” he maintained. “The root causes of malnutrition include repeated use of unbalanced diets, vivacious poverty, limited access to healthcare and food insecurity.

Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator at Nutrition International in Peshawar, said Govt was encouraging organic farming to address challenge of malnutrition especially in children and pregnant mothers during Ramazan.

He noted that people, who consumed regularity inorganic foods are more susceptible to various health issues and became victims of strokes, stomach disorders, piles and cardiovascular and cardio thoracic diseases.

“Promoting home-based agriculture can significantly improve nutrition level of Pakistan’s 250 million population for whom provision of healthy diet was a big challenge,” he argued. The longevity of life and health of communities in remote areas, such as Hunza and Swat, illustrated the benefits of organic and balanced diets.

The cultural shift toward organic food cultivation is gaining traction in urban centers like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, Darya Khan said, adding that organic farming has experienced an annual growth rate of 15% in Pakistan over the past decade which was a positive sign.

Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said that Pakistan suffered approximately $3 billion annual losses due to micronutrient deficiencies, accounting for 1.33% of the nation’s GDP. He said that stunting in children and pregnant mothers have increased in KP due to high poverty rate after 2022 floods that affected agriculture and livestock immensely.

The experts called for an urgent intervention, such as promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing women's access to education and income, and strengthening healthcare systems besides financial support to poor families during pregnancies for better mother-child health.The spokesman of KP health department highlighted the government initiatives to promote balanced diet and combat malnutrition.

Under the Ehsas Nashonoma program, he said that financial support is provided to poor families, with special focus on girls and lactating mothers.He said that Rs2500 per month for newborn girls and Rs2000 for newborn boy are being given to poor parents for two years. Additionally, he said that health records are maintained for beneficiaries to monitor the growth and health of children under two years to combat malnutrition.

He said the promotion of healthy diets and sustainable agriculture farming practices was imperative to defeat stunting. By prioritizing nutrition and investing in food, education and healthcare, he said the common goal of healthy children for prosperous Pakistan could be achieved for which all segment of the society have to play a positive role on their part.