Promoting books part of ISA duty: Shahera Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Thursday said it was duty of the Information Service academy (ISA) to promote and celebrate books of the indigenous writers for reviving the reading culture in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book titled "The Treasure in the Whispering Pines", she recalled that a lot of talent was discovered through the national book centre, which used to celebrate each and every work of the local authors.

The secretary termed "The Treasure in the Whispering Pines" a "masterpiece" and praised its author S M Ilyas who also had served as Director in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

She said she was proud of Ilyas for producing a remarkable work and encouraged him to write more books.

The information officers, serving in any field, were the country's assets, she remarked.

The book author also spoke on the occasion and said it was high time for reviving the book reading culture in the country. He was grateful to the friends who appreciated his work.

He said he would write more books to contribute to the country's progress and development.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf, a former information officer, congratulated S M Ilyas for writing an excellent novel.

ISA Director General Saeed Javed delivered the vote of thanks and appreciated Ilyas for launching his first book.