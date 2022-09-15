UrduPoint.com

Promoting Books Part Of ISA Duty: Shahera Shahid

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Promoting books part of ISA duty: Shahera Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Thursday said it was duty of the Information Service academy (ISA) to promote and celebrate books of the indigenous writers for reviving the reading culture in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book titled "The Treasure in the Whispering Pines", she recalled that a lot of talent was discovered through the national book centre, which used to celebrate each and every work of the local authors.

The secretary termed "The Treasure in the Whispering Pines" a "masterpiece" and praised its author S M Ilyas who also had served as Director in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

She said she was proud of Ilyas for producing a remarkable work and encouraged him to write more books.

The information officers, serving in any field, were the country's assets, she remarked.

The book author also spoke on the occasion and said it was high time for reviving the book reading culture in the country. He was grateful to the friends who appreciated his work.

He said he would write more books to contribute to the country's progress and development.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf, a former information officer, congratulated S M Ilyas for writing an excellent novel.

ISA Director General Saeed Javed delivered the vote of thanks and appreciated Ilyas for launching his first book.

Related Topics

Vote Progress Reading

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

2 hours ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.