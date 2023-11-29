Open Menu

Promoting Border Trade, Stabilizing Economic Activities To Be Helpful To Remove Poverty: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that promoting border trade and stabilizing economic activities could be helpful to remove poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border

He expressed these views while talking to representatives of industry and trade associations in Chaman after reaching there during his visit of one-day called on him.

During the meeting, problems faced by businessmen and creation of new opportunities were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the socio-economic conditions of the people living on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border are similar to each other.

He said that some time ago, the business community here was also greatly affected by the global epidemic of COVID-19 and the closure of business centers.

The Governor said that promoting border trade and stabilizing economic activities could be helpful to remove poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border.

He said that in the current border situation, the establishment of border markets and the promotion of commercial activities could not only help in solving the problems of the local population but also in the recovery of the country's economy.

More Stories From Pakistan