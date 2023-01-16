Promoting education indispensable for development of country: Raja Pervez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that promoting education is indispensable for the development of the country.

During a meeting with Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, he said there is a need for an apolitical approach to the development of the education and health sector.

The matter regarding the establishment of a University in Gujar Khan and the initiation of early classes were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

He said that the youth of Pakistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty with immense abilities and stressed the need for the provision of education, especially technical education to youth for their development and employment.

Raja Pervez emphasized the early establishment of a University in Gujar Khan and said that the establishment of state of art university in Gujar Khan is inevitable not only for the youth of the area but also for the youth of surrounding districts.

He said that as a public representative, it is their common responsibility to provide education facilities to the youth.

On the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed admired the efforts of the Speaker National Assembly for the development of the education sector.

He informed the speaker that he had issued instructions to the concerned authorities for prioritizing the establishment of a university in Gujar Khan.

Dr. Mukhtar said the establishment of state of art university in Gujjar Khan will provide quality education to the youth of the whole Potohar region, Azad Kashmir, and other adjoining areas.

Dr. Mukhtar said that the development of the country is interlinked with the development of education, health, and social sectors.

He said that for the development of these sectors, politicians as a whole have to think beyond party affiliation. He assured that all possible resources will be utilized for the establishment of a university in Gujar Khan on a priority basis.