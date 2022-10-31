'Promoting fisheries industry important aspect of KP economy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Director, of the Directorate of Fisheries, Saddam Hussain on Monday said that promoting the fisheries industry was an important aspect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy for achieving three important goals of sustainable development; food security, poverty alleviation and job creation.

Talking to APP, he said that KP Science Agenda was an innovative initiative by the provincial government that will enable greater development.

The KP Science Agenda worth 1.5 billion aims to modify the science and technology landscape of the province through a unified and cross-sectoral collaboration He said that supporting fisheries industry through equipment and land resources was a need of the time.

He said that the exponential increase in human population necessitated the need for exploitation of other available resources of food, other than available land, adding an ultimate point of focus, which can be explored for the purpose, is water.

He said that the Fisheries Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was committed to playing its role in making the province self-sufficient in the production of white meat (fish) on a sustainable basis by utilizing all available resources of water including canals, streams, rivers, dams/reservoirs and commercial fish farms.