Promoting Green Energy To Reduce Environmental Pollution: Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Sindh Energy Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stressing on promotion of green energy for reducing environmental pollution, on Wednesday, said that use of alternative energy and expanding forest cover were inevitable to prevent the negative effects of climate change

The minister, in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, expressed concerns over alarming situation of air pollution in Pakistan especially in Sindh and noted that emissions from vehicles and chimneys of factories were a major cause of air pollution.

Nasir Shah said that the government was making all out efforts at the national and international level to deal with the challenges of climate change.

Alternative energy was the best solution to prevent air pollution and Sindh government was taking measures in this regard, he added.

The process of gradual solarization of all government buildings in Sindh province was underway and 34 government buildings have been fully solarized so far, he said and added that 23 more government buildings will be completely shifted to solar energy by June 2024 while there was a plan to complete solarization of another 100 buildings by July 2024.

The minister said that steps were being taken for green and clean Sindh under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and work on urban forestry projects was continue.

