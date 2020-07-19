'Promoting Healthy Lives' drive launched at 'Panahgahs'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The shelter homes management has launched a comprehensive campaign to transform 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad into healthy and eco-friendly places through active mobilization of human and financial resources.

"Panahgahs in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are buzzing with positive activity and already bear a neat and clean look with successful launching of 'Promoting Healthy Lives' drive," Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told the media here at a Panahgah of Sector G-9.

The drive was launched in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, he added.

"Under the drive, the focal person said the management would observe four special of weeks at 'Panahgahs' to shine a light on the importance of best practices to avoid health risk, mainly at crowded places.

He said almost 30 service providers of all the 'Panahgahs' of twin cities had been given training on four key themes of the drive including cleanliness, clean drinking water, recommended public health screening for crowded places and eradication of tobacco and other harmful substance.

Naseem said the service providers, civil society and officials of ICT admin would inculcate health messages among the 'Panahgahs' dwellers and its beneficiaries in the first week of drive.

The focal person said teams comprising four persons had been formed for each 'Panahgah' for the purpose.

He said the awareness sessions would focus on multiple themes including healthy food, hand-hygiene, and tobacco-free places. 40 hand-washing booths had been installed at various shelter homes to promote hand-hygiene among the dwellers, he noted.

Naseem ur Rehman said environment-friendly steps would be taken in the second week to ensure clean and green environment at 'Panahgahs'. Cleanliness of all the 'Panahgahs' would be done in that week, besides taking beautification measures.

In the third week, he said recommended screening would be carried out at all the facilities with active participation of the medical professionals to provide healthcare facilities to the residents apart from the food and shelter.

He said politicians and representatives of civil society and private sector would be invited in the last week to develop partnership with them for the betterment of 'Panahgahs' and their residents.

The focal person also highlighted the management's initiative for protecting its residents from the coronavirus pandemic. "Not a single case of the coronavirus has been reported at Panahgahs due to the proactive approach of the management," he remarked.