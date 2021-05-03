Promoting independent journalism among topmost priorities; Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said promoting independent journalism and providing security to the journalists' community was among the topmost priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In his message on World Journalism Day, Kamran Bangash said the provincial government was introducing quota system in every sector to benefit the journalists' community. Every press club of the newly merged districts was provided a grant of Rs 2 million to enable them run their affairs in a smooth way.

The CM aide said in all public sector housing societies, a quota for the local journalists have been reserved while at university level quota has also been fixed for professional journalists in every discipline of journalism.

The KP government, he said strengthened the law of right to information in the province to promote independent journalism adding our KP journalists always strengthened the concept of independent journalism.

Bangash continued that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was making cogent efforts to address all the issues being faced by the journalists' community. He strongly suggested that countering release of fake news and independent journalism was need of the hour.

Whether it was a conflict, pandemic or any other situation, Kamran Bangash said the role of journalist community remained praise worthy.