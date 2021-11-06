UrduPoint.com

Promoting Inter-provincial Culture To Help Reunite Pakistanis: Saman Rai

Executive Director, Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Saman Rai has said that the development of inter-provincial culture would help further connect Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Executive Director, Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Saman Rai has said that the development of inter-provincial culture would help further connect Pakistanis.

Addressing as chief guest at an inter-provincial musical and traditional folk dance program organized here at Punjab Council of the Art to promote cultural ties between the provinces she said that folk festivals reduce the distance between people. Folk festivals should be held in all the provinces of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, she added.

She said, fairs are an important means for artisans to spread their art to the world.

According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government would issue health cards to the artists, she said adding, the Punjab government was providing financial assistance to thousands of artists.

She congratulated Director Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed for bringing the culture of Pakistan under one roof.

The program featured traditional folk dances from Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan was organized.

Sain Riaz, Niazi boys and susheel Sagar performed for Punjab, while Iftikhar uddin from Gilgit-Baltistan, Haider Shaan, Amanullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat, Ali Ajmal & Group from Sindh, Aga Khan & Group, Iqbal Hassan from Balochistan and Ashiq Butt from Jammu and Kashmir sang traditional songs.

Secretaries and officers of cultural institutions of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated in the program.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the establishment of inter-provincial musical and traditional folk dance is welcome.

He thanked all the provinces for their cooperation. A large number of citizens participated in the program.

