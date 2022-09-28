Promoting multi-sectoral approach termed imperative for sustainable tobacco control in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Inter-departmental collaboration and coordinated actions by government and non-government stakeholders was emphasized as critical strategy for tobacco control, during a consultation organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization.

The consultation was organized on Wednesday in Peshawar in collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell.

The speakers and participants of the consultation called for interactive dialogue, inclusive engagement and sensitization among the relevant stakeholders for effective integration of tobacco control into broader health and development agendas to promote smoke-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Nek Dad Afridi, Director Public Health DGHS KP said, "Promoting tobacco-free sectoral policies is a proven way to invest in health of the nation and protect the environment hazards.

The provincial Roadmap for tobacco control activities is an initiative of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa using innovative and targeted interventions, aligning the MPOWER strategy of WHO, in high priority areas of sustainable tobacco control".

"Partnering with non-governmental stakeholders we are aiming to bring about set of outcomes in effective implementation of Roadmap on Tobacco Control and promoting smoke-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." He added.

Addressing the consultation, Additional Assistant Commissioner Town III Ms.

Syeda Zainab Naqvi said that "Monitoring activities play important role in enforcement and implementation of the tobacco control measure.

District Administration is very actively involved in monitoring the public places for enforcement, and we assure our full support to fructify the integration of Roadmap into all existing policies for effective implementation." Muhamamd Ajmal Shah, Provincial Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell said that the Tobacco Control Cell was effectively and actively coordinating with provincial and district governments to make public places smoke-free.

Tobacco control and WHOs' Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) is included in global development goals, and to achieve productive results for targeted SDG at the national and provincial level, huge efforts are required by all advocates of tobacco control, he said.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins termed firm political commitment and inter-sectoral coordination between government and non-government agencies as paramount in order to implement effective tobacco control programmes. He said, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in partnership with civil society, must continue to act decisively against the tobacco epidemic. The implementation and monitoring of smoke-free policies must be synergized with the tobacco control roadmap to get effective results, he added.