UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promoting Peace, Harmony Collective Responsibility: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Promoting peace, harmony collective responsibility: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that promotion of peace, religious harmony and tolerance was among priorities of the present government.

He said the PTI government wanted to maintain a peaceful environment and for the purpose, all stakeholders would have to work together.

He was addressing a consultation session organized by provincial department HR&MA regarding Punjab Interfaith Harmony policy 2020 here on Tuesday.

MPA Haroon Imran Gill, government representatives, religious and political leaders and representatives of various civil society organizations attended the session.

Ijaz Alam said the session would also spread the message of unity and harmony.

Deputy Secretary HR&MA M Yousaf briefed the participants.

Others speakers, including Pastor Sebastian Shaw & Irfan Jamil, also expressed their viewsand acknowledged efforts of the Punjab government for promotion of peace and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Civil Society 2020 All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

27 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

57 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

1 hour ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.