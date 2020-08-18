Promoting peace, harmony collective responsibility: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that promotion of peace, religious harmony and tolerance was among priorities of the present government.

He said the PTI government wanted to maintain a peaceful environment and for the purpose, all stakeholders would have to work together.

He was addressing a consultation session organized by provincial department HR&MA regarding Punjab Interfaith Harmony policy 2020 here on Tuesday.

MPA Haroon Imran Gill, government representatives, religious and political leaders and representatives of various civil society organizations attended the session.

Ijaz Alam said the session would also spread the message of unity and harmony.

Deputy Secretary HR&MA M Yousaf briefed the participants.

Others speakers, including Pastor Sebastian Shaw & Irfan Jamil, also expressed their viewsand acknowledged efforts of the Punjab government for promotion of peace and harmony.