Open Menu

Promoting Science & Technology Key To Achieve Rapid Development: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Promoting science & technology key to achieve rapid development: PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphasized that focusing on science and technology was important to achieve goals of fast development in the country.

Addressing at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences (GIKI) in Topi area of Swabi, he said the institute was playing vital role in promotion of science and technology as it was preparing high quality graduates in a range of fields of engineering sciences.

The prime minister recalled that when he visited GIKI for the first time in 1990s, he was much impressed by the not only the infrastructure of the institute but also the quality of education and energy of students.

He said Allah Almighty created human being for a noble cause. The ability to think, the ability to conceptualize things and seeking knowledge makes the human being different from the angels, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan was formed to have the prestigious educational institutions such as GIKI.

He also stressed the need to establish replicas of this institute in other parts of the country. He said he would try his best to establish GIKI campuses in all provinces of the country.

The prime minister also commended the great work done by the faculty of the institute. He assured that the government would provide all out support to the institute in any of its initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Education Swabi Topi Turkish Lira National University All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

21 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

33 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

4 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

4 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

15 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan