Promoting science & technology key to achieve rapid development: PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphasized that focusing on science and technology was important to achieve goals of fast development in the country.

Addressing at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences (GIKI) in Topi area of Swabi, he said the institute was playing vital role in promotion of science and technology as it was preparing high quality graduates in a range of fields of engineering sciences.

The prime minister recalled that when he visited GIKI for the first time in 1990s, he was much impressed by the not only the infrastructure of the institute but also the quality of education and energy of students.

He said Allah Almighty created human being for a noble cause. The ability to think, the ability to conceptualize things and seeking knowledge makes the human being different from the angels, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan was formed to have the prestigious educational institutions such as GIKI.

He also stressed the need to establish replicas of this institute in other parts of the country. He said he would try his best to establish GIKI campuses in all provinces of the country.

The prime minister also commended the great work done by the faculty of the institute. He assured that the government would provide all out support to the institute in any of its initiative.