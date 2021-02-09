UrduPoint.com
Promoting Ties With Pakistan Cornerstone Of Post Revolution Iran's Foreign Policy: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Promoting ties with Pakistan cornerstone of post revolution Iran's foreign policy: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Promoting relations with Pakistan were a cornerstone of Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy especially after the Islamic revolution led by Imam Khomeini, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Tuesday.

In his message on the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, he said the value and importance of the friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Pakistan had increased more than ever, and becomes one of the priorities in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the revolution.

He said friendship between Pakistan and Iran would last forever.

He said Iran has emphatically extended the hand of peace and friendship to all free and right-seeking nations in the region and beyond, and called for the realization of true human dignity related values. Iran was encouraging persuasion of common interests in the region and the world.

Today, four decades after the Islamic Revolution, we are witnessing that the people of Iran, especially Iranian youth, with a serious determination to progress and firm believe to the values of Islamic principles, strive for the betterment and prosperity of their country and stand against unilateralism and external pressure as well as corruption, and injustice. This determination, have created a bright and hopeful horizon for our dear Iran.

Congratulating people of Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Islamic Revolution, he said owing to endeavors of the valiant and resilient people of Iran, the tree of revolution is today more robust than any time before and the Islamic Iran is witnessing exemplary self-reliant growth and development; A development, that is based on the might of its women and men in all the fields from science to technology.

The Iranian people are firmly and zealously following the Islamic Revolution ideals, founded by its main theorist Imam Khomeini, and every year delightedly celebrate the anniversary of their country's liberation from tyranny.

Obviously, such revolution, with its just and right-seeking approach, wasn't cherished by supremacist and oppressive powers, so they exploited any opportunity to blemish this revolution and afflict intellectual and political currents that are interested in it.

"Imposition of harsh sanctions and maximum pressure against our Islamic Republic, especially in its high- point level of Covid19 crisis; pressure on neighboring countries to divert relations from its normal course,Withdrawing or not fulfilling provisions of JCPOA, (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which symbolizes the belief and will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve international challenges in peaceful manners, and assassination of Iranian intellectuals, are just some examples of these hostile approaches to the Islamic Revolution and sample of their attempts to undermine it," he said.

