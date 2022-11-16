UrduPoint.com

Promoting Tolerance Need Of The Hour: Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour.

In his message on International Day of Tolerance, the CM said that in this era of growing extremism and violent conflicts, the importance of tolerance and patience is increased more than ever.

Ending hate, intolerance and prejudice is only possible with love, tolerance and agreement, he added. Let us make the world a better place for everyone to live with tolerance. Be tolerant and walk the path of tolerance as the world is already mired in countless problems due to intolerance. We have to follow the path of tolerance to keep society peaceful, he added.

The CM said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the best example of tolerance and patience as He (Holy Prophet PBHU) adopted a tolerant attitude even with antagonists.

The religion of islam teaches us to be peaceful and tolerant and society also requires such societal norms. Not only the family but also the society is withered due to negative attitudes.

The CM maintained that positive thinking and best behaviour should be adopted to overcome intolerant attitudes and an attitude of tolerance should be adopted. Every stratus should play its role in promoting the norms of tolerance and patience, he concluded.

