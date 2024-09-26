Promoting tourism pivotal for socio-economic development of country: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that enhancing tourism sector in Pakistan is pivotal for country's economic development and cultural exchange.

“Tourism is not just an economic driver; it fosters understanding and cooperation among diverse cultures. Pakistan is home to a rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty that attracts tourists from around the globe,” he said.

He expressed these views on the eve of World Tourism Day, celebrated annually throughout the world on September 27.

Ayaz Sadiq also urged to tap into the potential of tourism to flourish the economy, to maintain a positive international image, and to promote socio-cultural and religious exchanges for a better and peaceful future.

The Speaker while emphasizing on Pakistan's strategic location said that Pakistan is a vital destination for religious and cultural tourism.

He elaborated on the government's commitment to provide better facilities to Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims, who seek to fulfill their spiritual obligations at various historic sites across Pakistan.

“Significant efforts have been undertaken to streamline visa services and ensure a hassle-free journey for religious devotees, reflecting our dedication to religious harmony and interfaith-respect,” he noted.

The Speaker also underscored the attraction held by diverse religions and cultures which pulls tourists from all corners of the world to visit Kalash valley, home to the world's most unique religion and culture, along with other historical sites displaying heritage of Gandhara Civilization.

He said that the government is committed to enhance tourism to promote inter-faith harmony, to remove socio-cultural barriers & to preserve & cherish the shared heritage of the sub-continent and the region.

Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged Pakistan's diverse beautiful landscapes including breathtaking northern areas, mesmerizing meadows, icy tundras and glaciers, crystal clear water bodies, vast deserts, and a beautiful coastal line which make Pakistan a haven for tourists.

“With the majestic Mountains including K-2 and several other peaks for mountaineering, World’s Highest Polo Ground of Shandor, Vast Deserts for Jeep Rallies including many other unique recreational offerings; Pakistan attracts enthusiasts from across the world,” he added.

In addition, the Speaker while emphasizing on the commitment of the incumbent government to promote tourism stated, “Government is determined to promote Tourism.”

The Speaker reiterated the importance of promotion of tourism to boost employment, to create sustainable development opportunities for communities, to promote the rich cultural heritage, to boost exports and to effectively re-strengthen the economy from the tapping into this immense natural potential to improve the socio-economic status of Pakistan.