Promoting tourism top priority of government: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday informed the National Assembly that promoting tourism was the top priority of the government.

Responding to question in question hour, he said for this purpose, allocations were being made for the construction of access roads to the picturesque areas.

He said that allocation of funds under Federal PSDP was not earmarked on constituency basis rather allocated to the national level projects approved by the competent federal forum.

Presently, he said, 11 projects costing Rs118.4 billion, located around district Chitral were being financed under the PSDP 2019-20 with an allocation of Rs 4.

96 billion. Of the allocation, Rs 2.897 billion had been authorized for release up to January 2020, he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said a law will be brought under which the prime minister will not be able to set up multiple camp offices.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had discouraged the tendency of establishing camp offices. He said the government had significantly reduced the expenditures of PM House. He said that it was unfortunate that previous rulers worked from numerous camps offices.