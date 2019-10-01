Promoting transparency, accountability, eliminating corruption basic aim of KP Govt: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that efficient service delivery, promoting transparency, accountability and eliminating corrupt practices from public offices is the basic aim of the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that efficient service delivery, promoting transparency, accountability and eliminating corrupt practices from public offices is the basic aim of the incumbent government

To achieve the desired goals "Public Service Delivery & Good Governance Act 2019" is being deliberated upon to implement the provincial government's good governance strategy. The Chief Minister has also principally agreed with the establishment of 24 hours central hotline number through which citizens will be able to lodge complaints against any corrupt practices. While chairing a meeting regarding the Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance Act 2019), the Chief Minister directed for detailed deliberations of all concerned stakeholders on the subject matter and convened a joint meeting of the concerned departments within one week.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the elimination of corrupt practices and promoting transparency in public offices adding that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has introduced good governance strategy at the provincial level which is a milestone towards establishment of a progressive and just society. He directed to launch wide publicity of anti corruption drive within the departments stating that transparency and accountability are the central pillars of good governance for the current regime. The meeting was briefed in detail about the proposed act and anti corruption measures being taken by the provincial government. The Chief Minister stated that the Civil Administration Act was aimed at providing legal mechanism to achieve the objectives under the good governance strategy of incumbent government.

He said that close coordination between district administration and government departments is mandatory to achieve the targets. The Chief Minister was also briefed about the anti corruption measures being taken in the departments which include four major tools which have been utilized as catalyst to root out the means of corruption that include transfer posting policies, establishment of placement committees within the departments, establishment of central hotline along with whistle blower mechanism. He informed that under the central hotline a call center will be functional for 24/7. On the complaints of citizens regarding corrupt practices, the call center will alert the relevant departments. After due diligence the caller (Whistle Blower) may be given a reward if corruption is proven. The Chief Minister also principally agreed with the introduction of a central transfer posting portal, to be developed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board, which would be used by the Administrative department for issuance of transfer posting orders. He agreed in principle with the proposals stating that the provincial government was striving to ensure provision of effective and efficient services delivery to citizens which can only be possible when the departments have a system of accountability and transparency.The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of Khuli Kachehries being held by the District Administration stating that most of the issues faced by the citizens at grass root level are easily being addressed in a timely manner further directing the District Administration to increase communication and coordination with people so as to resolve their issues at their doorsteps.