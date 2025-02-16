Promoting Youth Sports Govt's Top Priority, Punjab CS Tells GCU’s Annual Sports Event
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highlighted the government's dedication to promoting healthy activities among the youth as a top priority during his address at the 124th annual sports event of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Sunday.
The event, which featured a colorful and vibrant closing ceremony, was attended by notable figures including tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial.
The chief secretaryaccompanied by GCU Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali and Director of Sports Waseem Akhtar, presented awards to students, who displayed exceptional performance in various competitions. Aleena Gul from the Psychology Department was honored as the Best Female Athlete of 2025 for her outstanding achievements across multiple sports, while Muhammad Shahid from the Physical education and Sports Department was named the Best Male Athlete.
In the team categories, the Psychology Department took home the trophy for Best Girls' Team, with the Political Science Department finishing in second place. The Commerce & Finance Department emerged victorious in the boys’ team competition, while the Law Department claimed second place.
Chief Secretary Zaman, who was delighted to return to his alma mater, praised the students' enthusiasm and sportsmanship. He also took the opportunity to visit various university departments and engage with students on a wide range of topics. He emphasized the crucial role of sports in fostering a well-rounded educational experience.
GCU Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali reflected on the university's rich sports legacy, noting its significant contributions to producing some of Pakistan’s finest athletes. He congratulated all the winning teams for their impressive performances.
Tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who also attended the event, expressed his gratitude to the GCU administration for its role in promoting sports in Pakistan. He fondly recalled his time as a student at GCU, which played a pivotal role in his career as a professional tennis player.
Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial reiterated the Punjab government's ongoing commitment to promoting sports across the province, underscoring its importance in the development of youth and national talent.
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promoting youth sports govt's top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event2 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
IWMI delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation meets on Water Resource Management Information System (WRMI ..12 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director12 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division launches cleaning operation12 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director12 minutes ago
-
Revenue Collector TMA Munda arrested12 minutes ago
-
Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind condemns Kalat incident, orders investigation22 minutes ago
-
Punjab police to intensify operation against Khawarij, bandits22 minutes ago
-
Masoor Khan inaugurates spring plantation campaign in Mansehra22 minutes ago