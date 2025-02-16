LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highlighted the government's dedication to promoting healthy activities among the youth as a top priority during his address at the 124th annual sports event of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Sunday.

The event, which featured a colorful and vibrant closing ceremony, was attended by notable figures including tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial.

The chief secretaryaccompanied by GCU Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali and Director of Sports Waseem Akhtar, presented awards to students, who displayed exceptional performance in various competitions. Aleena Gul from the Psychology Department was honored as the Best Female Athlete of 2025 for her outstanding achievements across multiple sports, while Muhammad Shahid from the Physical education and Sports Department was named the Best Male Athlete.

In the team categories, the Psychology Department took home the trophy for Best Girls' Team, with the Political Science Department finishing in second place. The Commerce & Finance Department emerged victorious in the boys’ team competition, while the Law Department claimed second place.

Chief Secretary Zaman, who was delighted to return to his alma mater, praised the students' enthusiasm and sportsmanship. He also took the opportunity to visit various university departments and engage with students on a wide range of topics. He emphasized the crucial role of sports in fostering a well-rounded educational experience.

GCU Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali reflected on the university's rich sports legacy, noting its significant contributions to producing some of Pakistan’s finest athletes. He congratulated all the winning teams for their impressive performances.

Tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who also attended the event, expressed his gratitude to the GCU administration for its role in promoting sports in Pakistan. He fondly recalled his time as a student at GCU, which played a pivotal role in his career as a professional tennis player.

Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial reiterated the Punjab government's ongoing commitment to promoting sports across the province, underscoring its importance in the development of youth and national talent.