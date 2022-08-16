UrduPoint.com

Promotion Awards Ceremony For Best Employees Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Urtasker, a globally renowned eCommerce marketing, and consulting agency arranged a yearly performance review ceremony for 2021-22 to announce and celebrate its more than 50 promoted and best employees of the year.

The ceremony was presided over by the Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Zeeshan Riaz and was attended by the departmental heads and other staff of the agency, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

While awarding shields and certificates to the promoted and best employees, Zeeshan congratulated the recipients for their great achievements due to their learning attitude, hard work, and dedication towards the vision of Urtasker.

He said he was looking forward to their continued services in the future.

Zeeshan Riaz said that the increase in rank leads to an increase in responsibilities and the employees should perform their duties associated with the new roles with more diligence, devotion, and commitment.

The top three employees of the year included Zeeshan Arshad, Zeeshan Khalid, and Syed Asad Abbas.

