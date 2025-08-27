Promotion badges pinned on three police officers in a ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Regional Police Officer to affix promotion ranks to three Police officers who have been promoted from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Inspector.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa formally promoted three sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector.

Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Malik Naeem Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Those promoted include Sub-Inspector Ali Raza Lillah, Sub-Inspector Qaiser Riaz, and Lady Sub-Inspector Saira Fatemi.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa congratulated the officers and prayed for their continued success.

He urged them to work with greater dedication and commitment, saying their efforts would not only help citizens but also strengthen the positive image of the police department.