Promotion Board approves promotion of 348 police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Promotion board of Multan Police has approved the promotion of 348 police officials across the region during the Board meeting held here on Sunday.

The meeting was presided by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO said that the promotion and welfare of the officials was being ensured on a priority in order to boost the morale of the force. He said that it was for the first time in the history of Punjab Police that a large number of officials were being given promotion in a single meeting.

He said that all possible measures were being taken for the promotion and welfare of the force. He urged the newly promoted officials to work hard and give their best in development of the sense of security among the people.

The Board has approved the promotion of 56 assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors, 146 head-constables to assistant sub-inspectors and 146 constables to head-constables.

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan, DPO Khanewal Omer Farooq and DPO Lodhran Hassam Bin Iqbal were also present in the meeting.