Promotion Ceremony Held At Karachi Police Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A promotion ceremony was held at the Karachi Police Office, where 10 head constables from various units of the Karachi Range were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho congratulated the officers and pinned badges to newly promoted officials ASI, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Tuesday.

The event was attended by senior police officials, including DIGP - Admin Zulfiqar Larik and DIGP Investigation Zulfiqar Mahar.

During the ceremony, Additional IGP Karachi urged the promoted officers to perform their duties with diligence, commitment, and integrity. He also expressed optimism that these officers would interact with the public in a courteous manner, contributing to a stronger, more positive image of the police force.

The spokesperson added that the newly promoted officials are expected to play a key role in maintaining law and order in the city.

