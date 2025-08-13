Promotion Ceremony Held In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was organised at the DPO Complex to honour police personnel promoted to the rank of head constable.
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq, along with DSP Legal Akhtar Mehmood Gondal, pinned promotion badges on the promoted officers.
The DPO congratulated them on their achievement and expressed best wishes for their future assignments, emphasizing their role in maintaining law and order and encouraging dedication to duty.
