Promotion Exam Held For Sialkot Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Promotion exam held for Sialkot police

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A written examination for promotion police employees was held at Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq and SP Investigation Usman Munir Saifi.

DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq said that CCTV cameras were installed to ensure merit and transparency.

He said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotion of the police force is underway and according to the vision of the IG Punjab, every officer and employee eligible for promotion will get their right without delay.

