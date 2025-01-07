Promotion Exam Held For Sialkot Police
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A written examination for promotion police employees was held at Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq and SP Investigation Usman Munir Saifi.
DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq said that CCTV cameras were installed to ensure merit and transparency.
He said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotion of the police force is underway and according to the vision of the IG Punjab, every officer and employee eligible for promotion will get their right without delay.
Recent Stories
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion exam held for Sialkot police5 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD5 minutes ago
-
Sex offender gets 14-year jail; killer awarded death on two counts5 minutes ago
-
University of Education bids farewell to Prof. Dr. Mubashir Nadeem5 minutes ago
-
PIMS OPDs receive over 200 seasonal diseases' patients daily5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal parking stands in Shalimar5 minutes ago
-
UHE to launch BS Artificial Intelligence5 minutes ago
-
Killing of 3 people in lockup: 8 cops suspended15 minutes ago
-
Capacity building training course for nurses begins35 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme35 minutes ago
-
NA speaker offers condolences over Xizang earthquake tragedy45 minutes ago
-
Two died, seven injured in an accident on M-141 hour ago