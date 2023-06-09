UrduPoint.com

Promotion Given To 1,022 Cops In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The promotion board of the Lahore police net under the chair of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his office on Friday and approved promotion cases of 1,022 police officials

A total of 169 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors, 453 head constables to the rank of ASIs, and 400 constables to the rank of head constables. Notably, 25 female police officers were among the beneficiaries.

During the promotion board meeting, 295 cases of ASI to SI promotions, 538 cases of head constable to ASI promotions, and 427 cases of constable to head constable promotions were reviewed.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and SSP (Admn) Mustansar Feroz extended their congratulations to the newly promoted officials.

