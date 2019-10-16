UrduPoint.com
Promotion of 113 ASI's, SI's from federal police approved

Up gradation of 113 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI's) and Sub Inspectors (SI's) have been approved

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Up gradation of 113 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI's) and Sub Inspectors (SI's) have been approved.Promotion to their next grades of 113 ASI's and SI's of Federal police was approved min the meeting of departmental promotion committee, The meeting headed by chairman DIG headquarter Muhammad Salem comprised committee members IG establishment Kamran Adil, AIG special branch Muhammad Suleiman, SSP headquarter Irfan Tariq, SP traffic Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed and DSP legal.

According to committee recommendations 70 Senior ASI's of Islamabad police have been promoted to sub inspectors and 43 senior sub inspectors have been promoted to inspectors grade.IG Islamabad has congratulated the officers who got promotion and has expressed best wishes for them.

