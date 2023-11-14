Promotion of agri recommendations, latest technology to help earn foreign exchange: Dr Iqrar

Promotion of agricultural recommendations and latest technology will not only help achieve self-sufficiency but also earn precious foreign exchange as the progressive farmer is getting more than 60 maunds per acre wheat against 32 maunds per acre production in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Promotion of agricultural recommendations and latest technology will not only help achieve self-sufficiency but also earn precious foreign exchange as the progressive farmer is getting more than 60 maunds per acre wheat against 32 maunds per acre production in the country.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) during a meeting with the delegation of 29th Diplomatic Course of Foreign Service Academy.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad said that timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, introduction of improved varieties and others techniques would increase the productivity.

He said that Pakistan was producing a surplus of rice and corn. The UAF had produced various varieties of cotton, wheat, chickpea, soybeans, sugarcane, chia and mango which led to agricultural development, he added.

He said that the UAF had maintained excellent academic and research relations with various countries around the world.

He said that tangible work was being carried out under the Center for Advanced Studies, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Chinese Confucius Center, International Seed Lab and other projects with international cooperation.

He said that 33,000 university students had visited various villages across the province in the wheat production campaign organized from November 07 to 14 by UAF and Agriculture Extension Department Punjab. The UAF students informed the farmers about the recommendations of agricultural experts, he added.

On the occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer Public Relations Officer Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director General National Institute of food Science and Technology Dr. Imran Pasha and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the delegation led by Director Foreign Service academy Dr. Maryam Saeed also visited different labs.